He Sobbed Everynight Missing His Beloved Lady. Her Son Quickly Forget Her Will - Tied Him In Dark
The Moho


May 29, 2024


When his beloved owner passed away, her son betrayed TA. In lieu of take good care as her will, he tied TA in backyard. Until we found him, TA nearly saw nothing as his long hair covered his face...


Credit To: 개와인간의생활 (사단법인나눔과기쁨)개인생활

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dHSZ3dYMIC0

