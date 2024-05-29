The Moho
May 29, 2024
He Sobbed Everynight Missing His Beloved Lady. Her Son Quickly Forget Her Will - Tied Him In Dark...
When his beloved owner passed away, her son betrayed TA. In lieu of take good care as her will, he tied TA in backyard. Until we found him, TA nearly saw nothing as his long hair covered his face...
Credit To: 개와인간의생활 (사단법인나눔과기쁨)개인생활
후원계좌번호
농협 351.1287.0195.33
#강아지 #장애견 #사지말고입양하세요
#유기견 #유기동물 #유기묘 #믹스견
#UnwantedPuppy, #EmaciatedPuppy, #TheMoho
