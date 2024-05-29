The Moho





He Sobbed Everynight Missing His Beloved Lady. Her Son Quickly Forget Her Will - Tied Him In Dark...





When his beloved owner passed away, her son betrayed TA. In lieu of take good care as her will, he tied TA in backyard. Until we found him, TA nearly saw nothing as his long hair covered his face...





Credit To: 개와인간의생활 (사단법인나눔과기쁨)개인생활

