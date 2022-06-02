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Ukraine displays destroyed Russian weapons in central Kyiv. See what it's like
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113 views • June 02, 2022
CNN.
In an open air exhibition in central Kyiv, Ukraine is showing off some of the Russian military weapons it has captured and destroyed in the last few months. CNN's Matthew Chance reports.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gKoxo958kN0
In an open air exhibition in central Kyiv, Ukraine is showing off some of the Russian military weapons it has captured and destroyed in the last few months. CNN's Matthew Chance reports.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gKoxo958kN0
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