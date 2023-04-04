"Wouldn't Gangs & Warlords Take Over To Create Another Government?"

Contrary to what most people think, politics and government are not "necessary" evils. In this short video, you will learn about the importance in the perception of people. How would society work as a whole? Here is my documentary produced on the subject: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wQCcjJ21kvM - Write Articles, I'll Make Videos For You! Share Your Resources, Be A Part Of The Action For TRUE Freedom! The Liberator 2 News: https://theliberator.us All My Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth - #politics #political #anarchism #interesting #intriguing #shocking #surprising #powerful #reality #realization #actualization #statism #voluntaryism

