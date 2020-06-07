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Scott Wolter makes the connection between Christ and the Knight's Templar - April 12, 2016
Galactic Connection
Galactic Connection
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17 views • June 07, 2020
Alexandra Meadors and Scott Wolter review forensic evidence to connect the dots between Christ bloodline, the Knights Templar, the pirates of the high seas and ancient Egyptian history. You do not want to miss this interview because he ends up dropping a knowledge bomb regarding the true connections to Christ's bloodline!

This interview covers the hooked X symbol, the Kensington rune stone, Yeshua's ossuary, the Tau cross symbol and much more!

Please visit his websites: http://scottwolteranswers.blogspot.com and www.hookedx.com

Scott Wolter will be appearing at the New Living Expo April 29th - May 1, 2016 at the San Mateo County Event Center in San Mateo, CA. His seminar will be held on Saturday from 11:00 - 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time in Room 6 and will be entitled The Templar's and the Secret History of North America.

READ THE INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPTION HERE:
http://galacticconnection.com/scott-wolter-and-alexandra-meadors-interview-transcription-april-12-2016/

The views and opinions expressed herein are those of person(s) interviewed and do not necessarily reflect those of Alexandra Meadors and Galactic Connection.
Keywords
christknights templarbloodlinekensington runetau crossnew living expoforensic geology
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