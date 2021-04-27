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The Art of Gospel Defense - How You Defend Your Faith!
Crypto Church
Crypto Church
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As we have been teaching recently, the apostle Paul was the living illustration of Jesus' message! He taught Christians how to practically walk out what the Lord's life and ministry taught us about the Kingdom of God. In this lesson, let's look directly at how Paul handled himself before some of the highest political rulers of his day...we don't have to wonder how to leave lasting Gospel impressions.
- Scriptures: Acts 12; 24 & 25
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Rocky Veach's “OnCall” program is an online, alternative church experience that focuses on helping believers actually “be the Church”. Learn more at https://rockyveach.org/oncall-alternative-church/
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Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/OnCall
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy