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The Art of Gospel Defense - How You Defend Your Faith!
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As we have been teaching recently, the apostle Paul was the living illustration of Jesus' message! He taught Christians how to practically walk out what the Lord's life and ministry taught us about the Kingdom of God. In this lesson, let's look directly at how Paul handled himself before some of the highest political rulers of his day...we don't have to wonder how to leave lasting Gospel impressions.
- Scriptures: Acts 12; 24 & 25
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Rocky Veach's “OnCall” program is an online, alternative church experience that focuses on helping believers actually “be the Church”. Learn more at https://rockyveach.org/oncall-alternative-church/
Find us on these channels:
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- Scriptures: Acts 12; 24 & 25
--------------------------------------------------
Rocky Veach's “OnCall” program is an online, alternative church experience that focuses on helping believers actually “be the Church”. Learn more at https://rockyveach.org/oncall-alternative-church/
Find us on these channels:
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/OnCall
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/OnCallAltChurch
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJ8pciCNEciG00tT37lsdfg
Telegram - https://t.me/oncallchurch
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