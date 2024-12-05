BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Elon Musk brings his son 𝕏 to US Capitol Hill
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1259 followers
1
108 views • 4 months ago

Elon Musk brings his son 𝕏 to US Capitol Hill 

He’s meeting with incoming Senate Majority Leader John Thune. 

Starting him in politics early…?

Adding, sign of the times: 

Muhammad becomes most popular baby name in England 

Muhammad topped the list of baby boy names in England and Wales for 2023 with 4,661 babies, up 484 from 2022. Noah dropped to second (4,382), and Oliver took third (3,556).  

The Muslim communities in the UK keep growing, driven by immigration. Though according to some papers, the popularity of sports icons like Mo Farah, Mohamed Salah, and Muhammad Ali, are likely internal contributors to the rise. 

Adding: 

Americans' phone data hacked by China in major telecom attack 

A Chinese hacking group known as "Salt Typhoon" has stolen metadata from a "large number" of Americans through a broad cyberespionage campaign, a senior US official said, adding that the breach of telecommunications infrastructure is still ongoing. 

The campaign has impacted dozens of companies globally, including at least eight in the US, such as Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Lumen, from which hackers could access details like call recipients, duration, and location. 

