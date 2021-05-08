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BIDEN, BLM, ANTIFA, & DEMS INSTALLING FULL COMMUNIST DICTATORSHIP!!! + CENSORED NEWS UPDATE...
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50 views • May 08, 2021
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JustInformedTalk
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VIDEO LINKS:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/blm-founder-patrisse-cullors-says-really-cool-people-compare-chinese-communist-mass-murderer-mao-tse-tung-video/
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2021/05/leftists_deny_hating_america_they_just_want_to_fix_it.html
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/black-lives-matter-marxists-release-new-list-demands-includes-complete-defunding-police-banning-trump-future-office-just/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/video-blm-militants-draw-ar-15s-ak-47s-portland-motorists-no-police-scene-reign-terror-continues/
https://thefederalist.com/2021/05/06/joe-biden-dodged-half-a-million-in-taxes-and-he-wants-you-to-pay-your-fair-share/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/joe-biden-terrible-april-jobs-numbers-worst-miss-since-1998-months-job-numbers-show-right-track-video/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/breaking-external-devices-date-vote-totals-taken-offsite-nightly-election-maricopa-county-dominion-employees/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/breaking-report-biden-doj-interfere-state-arizona-forensic-audit-maricopa-county-ballots/
https://www.breitbart.com/faith/2021/05/06/national-day-of-prayer-joe-biden-mentions-racial-justice-climate-change-not-god/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/breaking-exclusive-week-jail-hunter-bidens-pimp-suddenly-curiously-released-treatment-center-rather-serving-years-prison/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/media-stunt-far-left-facebook-upholds-ban-president-trump-based-lie/
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2021/05/whatever_happened_to_qanon.html
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/controversial-pollster-frank-luntz-says-believes-tucker-carlson-gearing-run-president/
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2021/05/the_incredible_vanishing_flu.html
JustInformedTalk
Donate:
https://justinformednews.com/donate-2/
Try Touchstone Essential Products TODAY!
https://justinformedtalk.thegoodinside.com/
OFFICIAL WEBSITE:
https://justinformednews.com/
GAB:
https://gab.com/JustInformedTalk
RUMBLE:
https://rumble.com/c/c-294911
PARLER:
https://parler.com/profile/JustInformedTalk/posts
BITCHUTE:
https://www.bitchute.com/justinformedtalk/
JUSTINFORMED CLIPS:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6rypfcGbZ5htYpsuc-slOw
LBRY:
https://lbry.tv/@justinformedtalk:3
VIDEO LINKS:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/blm-founder-patrisse-cullors-says-really-cool-people-compare-chinese-communist-mass-murderer-mao-tse-tung-video/
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2021/05/leftists_deny_hating_america_they_just_want_to_fix_it.html
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/black-lives-matter-marxists-release-new-list-demands-includes-complete-defunding-police-banning-trump-future-office-just/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/video-blm-militants-draw-ar-15s-ak-47s-portland-motorists-no-police-scene-reign-terror-continues/
https://thefederalist.com/2021/05/06/joe-biden-dodged-half-a-million-in-taxes-and-he-wants-you-to-pay-your-fair-share/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/joe-biden-terrible-april-jobs-numbers-worst-miss-since-1998-months-job-numbers-show-right-track-video/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/breaking-external-devices-date-vote-totals-taken-offsite-nightly-election-maricopa-county-dominion-employees/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/breaking-report-biden-doj-interfere-state-arizona-forensic-audit-maricopa-county-ballots/
https://www.breitbart.com/faith/2021/05/06/national-day-of-prayer-joe-biden-mentions-racial-justice-climate-change-not-god/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/breaking-exclusive-week-jail-hunter-bidens-pimp-suddenly-curiously-released-treatment-center-rather-serving-years-prison/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/media-stunt-far-left-facebook-upholds-ban-president-trump-based-lie/
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2021/05/whatever_happened_to_qanon.html
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/controversial-pollster-frank-luntz-says-believes-tucker-carlson-gearing-run-president/
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2021/05/the_incredible_vanishing_flu.html
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