Do our children need covid-19 "vaccinations"? UK Column interview: Debi Evans, Dr Ros Jones, Dr Chrisitan Buckland (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from Bitchute channel UK Column at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/giU0hiD4zDa2/
On the 4 July 2022 the UK Government published the House of Commons Eleventh Report of Session 2022-23 entitled “The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine programme in England.” It is clear young children are a key target for that UK government vaccine rollout. In her interview with retired paediatrician Dr Ros Jones, it becomes clear to Debi Evans that every parent needs to ask the key question ‘Do Our Children Need COVID-19 Vaccinations? The answer is clearly that they do not.