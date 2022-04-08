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Remember This About Satan's Final Babylonian Kingdom Upon Earth
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31 views • April 08, 2022
Prophecy is fulfilling 'In Tandem' not one after the other... the devil knows he is dealing with carnal minded humans and this is the easiest way to deceive the world. God also knows we are carnal minded which is why no one will know the day or hour Jesus returns. Remember a thief does not fulfil his mission if the goodman of the house is watching. It is time for us to put our houses in order so as the devil comes in like a flood we can lift the standard of faith on the side of our Father and our Lord and saviour Jesus Christ to be reunited with the most High Yah...
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