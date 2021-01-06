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HEY KIM CAMPBELL STOP TWEETING STUPID STUFF I'M TRYING TO WORK!
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57 views • January 06, 2021
Sunset in the Golden State: www.fdrurl.com/CA
Tonight's premiere: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EG5oADen3hI
"Former Canadian Prime Minister Kim Campbell is getting attention after she tweeted that she is “rooting” for Hurricane Dorian to make a “a direct hit” on President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla.
"Campbell, Canada’s first and only female prime minster, wrote on Twitter on Wednesday: “I’m rooting for a direct hit on Mar a Lago!” in response to a tweet saying that Florida is at risk and should prepare for the hurricane approaching.
"Campbell continued with another tweet on Thursday, in which she said “we will see if Mrs. Post’s design can stand up to the assault!”––referring to Marjorie Merriweather Post, the businesswoman and philanthropist who first built Mar-a-Lago in 1923 as a place to entertain her guests.
"Campbell added that: “I know Palm Beach well and am sorry if it gets a big hit.” She also said she wished it would “shake up Trump’s climate change denial,” and pointed out the Trump administration’s loosening of regulations on methane, a greenhouse gas.
Well, we will see if Mrs. Post’s design can stand up to the assault! I know Palm Beach well and am sorry if it gets a big hit. I wish I cd believe that it wd shake up Trump’s climate change denial! Only today his admin has removed regs to limit methane- a worse GHG than CO2! https://t.co/zwkv87Exec
— Kim Campbell (@AKimCampbell) August 30, 2019
Hurricane Dorian upgraded to a Category 2 storm as it heads toward Florida’s Atlantic coast, according to the latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center.
“A prolonged period of hazardous weather conditions that could last for a couple of days is possible across parts of Florida early next week,” the National Hurricane Center said.
“The risk of devastating hurricane-force winds along the Florida east coast and peninsula early next week has also increased, although it is too soon to determine where the strongest winds will occur.”
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https://time.com/5665303/canada-prime-minister-rooting-hurricane-dorian-trump/
Tonight's premiere: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EG5oADen3hI
"Former Canadian Prime Minister Kim Campbell is getting attention after she tweeted that she is “rooting” for Hurricane Dorian to make a “a direct hit” on President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla.
"Campbell, Canada’s first and only female prime minster, wrote on Twitter on Wednesday: “I’m rooting for a direct hit on Mar a Lago!” in response to a tweet saying that Florida is at risk and should prepare for the hurricane approaching.
"Campbell continued with another tweet on Thursday, in which she said “we will see if Mrs. Post’s design can stand up to the assault!”––referring to Marjorie Merriweather Post, the businesswoman and philanthropist who first built Mar-a-Lago in 1923 as a place to entertain her guests.
"Campbell added that: “I know Palm Beach well and am sorry if it gets a big hit.” She also said she wished it would “shake up Trump’s climate change denial,” and pointed out the Trump administration’s loosening of regulations on methane, a greenhouse gas.
Well, we will see if Mrs. Post’s design can stand up to the assault! I know Palm Beach well and am sorry if it gets a big hit. I wish I cd believe that it wd shake up Trump’s climate change denial! Only today his admin has removed regs to limit methane- a worse GHG than CO2! https://t.co/zwkv87Exec
— Kim Campbell (@AKimCampbell) August 30, 2019
Hurricane Dorian upgraded to a Category 2 storm as it heads toward Florida’s Atlantic coast, according to the latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center.
“A prolonged period of hazardous weather conditions that could last for a couple of days is possible across parts of Florida early next week,” the National Hurricane Center said.
“The risk of devastating hurricane-force winds along the Florida east coast and peninsula early next week has also increased, although it is too soon to determine where the strongest winds will occur.”
▶️ Donate Now: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
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Amazon Affiliate Links
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https://time.com/5665303/canada-prime-minister-rooting-hurricane-dorian-trump/
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