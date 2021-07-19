Lawyer Files Suit Against Fed Govt for 45,000 Vaccine Deaths on behalf of America's Front Line Doctors

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Dr Simone Gold.
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/
He is working with an expert whistleblower with a sworn affidavit that there are at least 45,000 deaths from the vaccine - based on how many people have died within 3 days of taking the vaccine. This total is just working with one system out of 11 or 12 systems that are reporting to the govt.