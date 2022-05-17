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The Real Accomplices
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33 views • May 17, 2022
Corporate Shills
* They are coming for your speech.
* Racial animus in any direction is reprehensible.
* Exploiting tragedy to limit speech.
* Sick smears employed in aftermath of tragedy.
* Politics over solutions in wake of shooting.
* [Bidan] administration has needlessly stoked animus.
* America is hurting; the left wants us to hurt more.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 16 May 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6306297869112
* They are coming for your speech.
* Racial animus in any direction is reprehensible.
* Exploiting tragedy to limit speech.
* Sick smears employed in aftermath of tragedy.
* Politics over solutions in wake of shooting.
* [Bidan] administration has needlessly stoked animus.
* America is hurting; the left wants us to hurt more.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 16 May 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6306297869112
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