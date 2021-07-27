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Dr David Martin Coronavirus, Patents & Bioweapons
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236 views • July 27, 2021
Dr David Martin is the Chairman of MCAM International Innovation Risk Management, that among many other things have been tracking the entire corpus of all patents, patent applications, federal grants, procurement records and e-government records to monitor what is happening and the economics of innovation. He reviewed 4,000 patents that have been issued around SARS Coronavirus, including its financing and manipulations with the following findings:
1. Coronavirus was manipulated to give rise to SARS as a subclade (branch) of the Beta Coronavirus family
2. There have been over 120 patented pieces of evidence that show that there is no “novel” coronavirus. The “Fauci / COVID-19 Dossier” written by David Martin describes all the details: https://estateartistry.com/blog/dr-david-martin-releases-the-faucicovid-19-dossier-205-pages-22-years-of-research
3. The first patent application for the vaccine for the S-spike protein was filed in 2000 (US Patent 6372224) for the canine coronavirus
4. SARS is NOT a natural progression of a zoonetic modification of Coronavirus. Fauci funded research and NIAID built an "infectious replication defective coronavirus", specifically targeting the human lungs, patenting SARS before 2002, before and soon followed by the alleged outbreak in Asia.
5. That patent, US Patent 7279327, lays out specific gene sequencing for the ACE receptor, ACE2 binding domain, the S1-spike protein and other elements. It was not only engineered, but could be synthetically modified in the lab to distribute HIV vaccines or use as a bioweapon
6. The paper that has been routinely used to identify the novel virus - if you actually take what they report to be novel, you find 73 patents issued between 2008 and 2019.
7. There wasn't a lab leak - this was an intentional bio weaponization of spike proteins to inject into people to get them to take a pan-coronavirus vaccine. This has nothing to do with a pathogen that was released.
The tragedy is we are now sitting in a world where we have hundreds of millions of people who are being injected with a pathogen-stimulating computer sequence. Which is being sold under what the Patent Office, the medical profession, and the FDA in its own clinical standards would not suggest as a vaccine. But by using the term we actually are now subjecting hundreds of millions of people to what was known to be, by 2005, a biological weapon (80 mins).
1. Coronavirus was manipulated to give rise to SARS as a subclade (branch) of the Beta Coronavirus family
2. There have been over 120 patented pieces of evidence that show that there is no “novel” coronavirus. The “Fauci / COVID-19 Dossier” written by David Martin describes all the details: https://estateartistry.com/blog/dr-david-martin-releases-the-faucicovid-19-dossier-205-pages-22-years-of-research
3. The first patent application for the vaccine for the S-spike protein was filed in 2000 (US Patent 6372224) for the canine coronavirus
4. SARS is NOT a natural progression of a zoonetic modification of Coronavirus. Fauci funded research and NIAID built an "infectious replication defective coronavirus", specifically targeting the human lungs, patenting SARS before 2002, before and soon followed by the alleged outbreak in Asia.
5. That patent, US Patent 7279327, lays out specific gene sequencing for the ACE receptor, ACE2 binding domain, the S1-spike protein and other elements. It was not only engineered, but could be synthetically modified in the lab to distribute HIV vaccines or use as a bioweapon
6. The paper that has been routinely used to identify the novel virus - if you actually take what they report to be novel, you find 73 patents issued between 2008 and 2019.
7. There wasn't a lab leak - this was an intentional bio weaponization of spike proteins to inject into people to get them to take a pan-coronavirus vaccine. This has nothing to do with a pathogen that was released.
The tragedy is we are now sitting in a world where we have hundreds of millions of people who are being injected with a pathogen-stimulating computer sequence. Which is being sold under what the Patent Office, the medical profession, and the FDA in its own clinical standards would not suggest as a vaccine. But by using the term we actually are now subjecting hundreds of millions of people to what was known to be, by 2005, a biological weapon (80 mins).
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