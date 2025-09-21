A Warning To Canadians About The VOLUNTARY DISCLOSURES PROGRAM





VOLUNTARY DISCLOSURES PROGRAM is the Canada Revenue Agency's newest way to scam Canadians. What they're trying to tell you is that they will start putting Canadians in jail for not doing their taxes properly — and then they frighten you with that empty threat to force you to disclose any and all past mistakes by promising "amnesty" from prison time. That's a scare tactic, plain and simple.





The Canada Revenue Agency does not file criminal charges against individuals directly in the way they scare you — this is another tactic to frighten you into divulging information about yourself and your finances so they can take advantage of you while making you feel guilty. Grow up and grow a spine. In this video I explain how the court system actually works and why you should not divulge anything to the CRA.





Do NOT give them your paperwork without speaking to counsel. The promised "amnesty" is just a pressure play — don't fall for it. If you're unsure whether a disclosure is right for you, get legal advice before you hand over bank records or personal financial details.





This video shows you how the system really operates, why the VDP rhetoric is frightening but often hollow, and how to protect yourself from being bullied into a disclosure that may not be in your best interest. Watch, learn, and then act with professional guidance.





