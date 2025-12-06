SPORTS REPORTER STROKES OUT ON LIVE TV

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
**Headline:** TV Host Laura Woods Gives Health Update After Collapsing Live on Air During Soccer Game
**Author:** Johnni Macke
**Publication Date:** December 3, 2025
**Event Summary:**
British TV host Laura Woods collapsed during a live soccer broadcast on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, and was sent to the hospital.
**Laura Woods' Direct Quote (from her Instagram Story):**
"Gosh that was a bit weird. Sorry to worry everyone, im ok, the wonderful paramedics at Saints have said its probably a virus, just need a bit of rest & hydration. I’m really embarrassed that happened on tv, but a big thank you to my colleagues at ITV who have really looked after me tonight. And to Wrighty & Neets for catching me 🙈 and sorry again 🤍 x"
**Key Details:**
* **Date of Incident:** December 2, 2025
* **Hospital Attended:** St. Thomas' Hospital ("Saints")
* **Probable Cause:** Virus
* **Treatment:** Rest and hydration
* **Broadcaster:** ITV
* **Colleagues Mentioned:** Wrighty & Neets