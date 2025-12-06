BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
SPORTS REPORTER STROKES OUT ON LIVE TV
**Headline:** TV Host Laura Woods Gives Health Update After Collapsing Live on Air During Soccer Game

**Author:** Johnni Macke

**Publication Date:** December 3, 2025


**Event Summary:**

British TV host Laura Woods collapsed during a live soccer broadcast on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, and was sent to the hospital.


**Laura Woods' Direct Quote (from her Instagram Story):**

"Gosh that was a bit weird. Sorry to worry everyone, im ok, the wonderful paramedics at Saints have said its probably a virus, just need a bit of rest & hydration. I’m really embarrassed that happened on tv, but a big thank you to my colleagues at ITV who have really looked after me tonight. And to Wrighty & Neets for catching me 🙈 and sorry again 🤍 x"


**Key Details:**

* **Date of Incident:** December 2, 2025

* **Hospital Attended:** St. Thomas' Hospital ("Saints")

* **Probable Cause:** Virus

* **Treatment:** Rest and hydration

* **Broadcaster:** ITV

* **Colleagues Mentioned:** Wrighty & Neets


https://www.dailymotionDOTcom/video/x9uxxy6

collapsedlaura woodslaura woods collapsed
