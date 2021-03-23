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Run it Like a Business?
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20 views • March 23, 2021
According to Geoffrey West in his book 'Scale,' nations last longer than most other systems. Corporations, by contrast, last only ten years, on average. What happens when it becomes a fad to run a nation as if it's a corporation? What is the result of seeing it not as our home, but as an economic zone? What is the price when the people are treated as consumers, and not as citizens?
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