Why Hitler Will Return Into God

The final destination for all of God's creation is good. You won't hear this in church. But you'll see it in the Scriptures, and you'll see it in this video. Hitler, the Pope, Kenneth Copeland, too? Yep.
https://s3.amazonaws.com/unsearchablerich/misc/Concordant+Greek+Text+sublinear%2C+and+CLNT.pdf Original Link: https://youtu.be/f5SKvT7Y1FQ
https://www.concordant.org/
Is Satan the Creator of Evil & Co-Creator with God? https://youtu.be/cO2YTDb9Anc
https://www.biggestjesus.com/p/des-moines-iowa-conference-september-15.html
