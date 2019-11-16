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Going MGTOW is about keeping your freedoms by avoiding the family courts
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52 views • November 16, 2019
You keep your freedoms in life by avoiding the family court system, and you avoid the family courts by avoiding marriage and avoiding getting any women pregnant. Avoiding women is called 'Going Monk', and that's okay too, but it's not an integral part of MGTOW.
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