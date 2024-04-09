RFK Jr. Staffer’s Top Goal Is To ‘Get Rid Of Biden,’ Report Says. The New York director of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential campaign told Republicans her main goal for the campaign was to “get rid of Biden” and attempted to get the Republicans to support Kennedy in Democratic states as a means of lowering President Joe Biden’s electoral vote total, CNN reported Monday—as Democrats worry Kennedy could aid former President Donald Trump.
READ MORE: https://www.forbes.com/sites/mollyboh...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.