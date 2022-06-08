© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This Man Said, If They Had Asked in 1991 - How Many People Did Not Want to Leave - 80% Definitely DID NOT WANT TO LEAVE the Soviet Union. 060822
Follow
0
Share
Report
80 views • June 08, 2022
“In the 90s, no one asked us. They took us and separated us. And if you had asked in 1991: how many people did not want to leave? - 80% definitely did not want to leave the Soviet Union. But they did not listen to us, they divided us. Now justice is being restored”: Residents of the Kherson region - about why Ukrainians stand in line for Russian passports.
The video was originally posted by veteran informer:
https://t.me/vicktop55
The video was originally posted by veteran informer:
https://t.me/vicktop55
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.