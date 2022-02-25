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Live at 5 with Steffen Rowe and Matt 2-24-2022
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94 views • February 25, 2022
Today on episode 211, Matt Omerta gives an entire brief of the who's who behind the USA trucker convoy. Steffen Rowe explains VAIDS in the best detail. Steffen explains the size of the gas tank in the RUSSIA war machine attacking Ukraine. A DON'T MISS EPISODE
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