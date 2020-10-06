WHY YOU SHOULD NOT SEND YOUR KIDS TO SCHOOL, Peggy Hall

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www.thehealthyamerican.org As an educator for 30+ years and former Director of Teacher Education at UC Irvine Extension, doing K-12 professional development for teachers -- my recommendation is this : DO NOT SEND YOUR KIDS TO SCHOOL!!! Forget the public schools -- and even private schools -- if they require masks, distancing, dividers and all that other nonsense. MASKS ON CHILDREN IS CHILD ABUSE.
If you benefit from my research and content, I thank you for your financial support of work here:
www.thehealthyamerican.org/take-action
THANK YOU! We need "all hands on deck" to turn back this tide of tyranny!
We are putting together our HEALTHY AMERICAN LEGAL NETWORK -- in EVERY STATE!! Email me here if you want to get on board with these federal lawsuits! [email protected]
and get your HEALTHY AMERICAN T-shirts here!!
https://tinyurl.com/y7l8upgt
You can also find THE HEALTHY AMERICAN on Bitchute