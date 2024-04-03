n the Artemivsk direction, Russian air defense forces recently destroyed a Mi-35 helicopter that had been delivered to Ukraine by the Czech Republic.
Ground reports indicate that the Ukrainian helicopters were traveling in pairs. While one fell victim to the Russian air defense, the second managed to escape.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.