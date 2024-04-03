Create New Account
Russian Air Defense Forces recently Destroyed a Mi-35 Helicopter that had been Delivered to Ukraine by the Czech Republic
n the Artemivsk direction, Russian air defense forces recently destroyed a Mi-35 helicopter that had been delivered to Ukraine by the Czech Republic.

Ground reports indicate that the Ukrainian helicopters were traveling in pairs. While one fell victim to the Russian air defense, the second managed to escape.

