MASS FORMATION PSYCHOSIS: HOW THEY CREATED SUPPORTERS FOR MEDICAL TYRANNY

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We are living in an age of mass formation or as I would call it, Mass Hysteria. In this video I expand on the theory of Mattias Desmet and explain exactly how it happened. To support Amazing Polly: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php #MassPsychosis
Mattias Desmet Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uLDpZ8daIVM
Great Reset is Actually a Purge Against Humanity: https://www.eurasiareview.com/30122021-the-great-reset-is-actually-a-great-purge-against-humanity-oped/
Fugitives from Guilt: http://www.yorku.ca/dcarveth/fugitives.pdf