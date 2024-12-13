Red Alert Issued as Excess Deaths Skyrocket in Covid-Vaxxed Children

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A world-renowned data expert has just issued a red alert after uncovering evidence revealing that excess deaths are continuing to skyrocket in children who received Covid mRNA "vaccines."
Read more: https://slaynews.com
Mirrored - SlayNews
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/