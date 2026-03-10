Tucker Carlson on who's actually driving this war and why - clip 2 of 3

Tucker Carlson on who's actually driving this war and why:

"The point of this was not to preserve the status quo. It was to overturn it. To usher in a new age." Two groups are behind it.

Group 1: Religious eschatologists, some Israelis, Christian Zionists, who believe they can force God's hand. Accelerate Armageddon. End of history. Return of the Messiah.

"Both groups believe on some level that they are God. Which they are not."

Group 2: Secular technocrats, planners, promoters, whose vision "while not strictly speaking religious, is not really so different." Mass surveillance. Transhumanism. The merging of man and machine.

"And this is the moment where that age of history begins — with this war."