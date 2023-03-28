Create New Account
This is how the President of the United States addresses the world and calls for peace.
President Trump: The Peacemaker.  This is how the President of the United States addresses the world and calls for peace.

“I will have it solved in 24 hours with Zelensky and with Putin, and there’s a very easy negotiation to take place, but I don’t want to tell you what it is because then I can’t use that negotiation. It’ll never work.

But there’s a very easy negotiation to take place. I will have it solved within 1 day. A peace between them.”

