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Silent War Ep. 6163: Truckers WorldWide, Foodflation, Terrorist "Conspiracy Theorists"
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3015 views • February 10, 2022
In this episode of The Silent War:
Truckers Block Key US-Canadian Border Crossing As Anti-Mandate Protests Go Worldwide. One says "I'm Here For My Kids".
Largest UK Supermarket Warns "Worst Has Yet To Come" Amid Food Inflation Crisis.
ELECTION FRAUD ON VIDEO: Maricopa County Election Workers CAUGHT RED-HANDED Deleting “Archived” Files From Server Before Delivery To Auditors.
Maricopa County – Investigation Finds Additional 740,000 Ballots Have No Documented Chain Of Custody.
Biden Department of Homeland Security Declares Heightened Terrorism Threat Due to “False and Misleading Narratives” and “Conspiracy Theories” Online.
RINO Republicans are rigging redistricting maps nationwide to benefit Democrats for another major election steal.
Lawless DOJ Caught Opening Rep. Louie Gohmert’s House Mail Before It Reaches His Office — Gohmert Speaks Out on House Floor.
Capitol Police Spies 'Dressed Like Construction Workers' To Surveil one GOP Congressman's Office.
Austrians Being Stopped Randomly By Authorities And Forced To Prove They Are Vaccinated.
DOD Caught in MAJOR SCANDAL: US Military Caught in Severe Data Manipulation Following COVID Reveal — No Way “Revised” Numbers Are Real.
Following Statewide School Mask Mandate Suspension, Illinois Teachers Begin Harassing and Threatening Students – Teachers Union Vows Maskless Children “Will Be Dealt With”.
Trudeau Government Threatens to Criminally Target Americans Who Donated to the Freedom Convoy 2022.
Must See Video: Justin Trudeau Gets Outed by His Own Brother Kyle as Pawn of New World Order Taking Orders from Bilderberg and the Council on Foreign Relations.
All of this, and more.
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Truckers Block Key US-Canadian Border Crossing As Anti-Mandate Protests Go Worldwide. One says "I'm Here For My Kids".
Largest UK Supermarket Warns "Worst Has Yet To Come" Amid Food Inflation Crisis.
ELECTION FRAUD ON VIDEO: Maricopa County Election Workers CAUGHT RED-HANDED Deleting “Archived” Files From Server Before Delivery To Auditors.
Maricopa County – Investigation Finds Additional 740,000 Ballots Have No Documented Chain Of Custody.
Biden Department of Homeland Security Declares Heightened Terrorism Threat Due to “False and Misleading Narratives” and “Conspiracy Theories” Online.
RINO Republicans are rigging redistricting maps nationwide to benefit Democrats for another major election steal.
Lawless DOJ Caught Opening Rep. Louie Gohmert’s House Mail Before It Reaches His Office — Gohmert Speaks Out on House Floor.
Capitol Police Spies 'Dressed Like Construction Workers' To Surveil one GOP Congressman's Office.
Austrians Being Stopped Randomly By Authorities And Forced To Prove They Are Vaccinated.
DOD Caught in MAJOR SCANDAL: US Military Caught in Severe Data Manipulation Following COVID Reveal — No Way “Revised” Numbers Are Real.
Following Statewide School Mask Mandate Suspension, Illinois Teachers Begin Harassing and Threatening Students – Teachers Union Vows Maskless Children “Will Be Dealt With”.
Trudeau Government Threatens to Criminally Target Americans Who Donated to the Freedom Convoy 2022.
Must See Video: Justin Trudeau Gets Outed by His Own Brother Kyle as Pawn of New World Order Taking Orders from Bilderberg and the Council on Foreign Relations.
All of this, and more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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