Revelation Ch. 20 The Millennium in Catholic Tradition (Catholic Apocalypse Part 14)

Dr. Taylor Marshall





Nov 12, 2016

In this episode Dr. Marshall explores the debate surrounding the millennium or “thousand year” reign of Christ in Revelation 20. Some early Catholic saints were “pre-millenialists” a position later condemned by the Catholic Church. Taylor looks at the allegorical interpretation of the “thousand years” through the lens of Saints like Augustine, Ambrose, and Gregory of Nyssa. We also discuss the vision of “Satan on a chain” and how it applies to the lives of Christians today.





