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German Doctors Discover Foreign Objects in Vaccines and Blood of the Vaccinated
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7221 views • January 10, 2022
German Doctors Discover Foreign Objects in Vaccines and Blood of the Vaccinated
German Pathologists presented an analysis of the coronavirus “vaccine” during a shocking press conference in September. A clip of the conference reveals foreign objects in the vaccine, as well as in the blood of those who have taken the vaccine.
Some of the foreign objects were described as “accurately constructed” and also worms that were hatched from eggs.
source:
https://rairfoundation.com/bombshell-german-doctors-find-astonishing-impurities-in-covid-vaccine-video/
German Pathologists presented an analysis of the coronavirus “vaccine” during a shocking press conference in September. A clip of the conference reveals foreign objects in the vaccine, as well as in the blood of those who have taken the vaccine.
Some of the foreign objects were described as “accurately constructed” and also worms that were hatched from eggs.
source:
https://rairfoundation.com/bombshell-german-doctors-find-astonishing-impurities-in-covid-vaccine-video/
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