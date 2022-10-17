Ukraine Update Oct 16, 2022

⚡️ SITREP in Novorossiya and Donbass.

💥 Russian artillery neutralized the firing positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) at distant approaches in order to prevent attacks at Russian positions.

◽️ Up to 50 Ukrainian personnel, 2 tanks, 5 armored combat vehicles, 3 motor vehicles, as well as 1 field munitions depot have been eliminated by artillery fire near Berestovoye (Kharkov region).

💥 Redeployment of AFU company tactical group across Oskol river has been frustrated near Dvurechnoye (Kharkov region).

◽️ Attack launched by army aviation and Russian artillery has resulted in the elimination of over 30 Ukrainian personnel, 4 armored vehicles and 2 pickups.

💥 AFU made attempts to conduct reconnaissance by fire near Sergeyevka and Makeyevka (Lugansk People's Republic), Novosadovoye and Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ The involved units were driven back to their initial positions as a result of a fire attack.

◽️ Up to 60 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armored combat vehicles and 7 pickups have been eliminated.

💥 Overnight from 13 to 14 October, Russian forces frustrated preparatory activities of the AFU at Zaporozhye direction for a riverborne landing operation near Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

◽️ According to updated information, attacks launched by Russian Aerospace Forces' army aviation, missile troops and artillery at the amphibious force located in the bay of Kakhovka reservoir near Osokorovka (Kherson region) have resulted in the elimination of over 50 Ukrainian personnel, 5 fast boats, 2 barges, 5 tanks and 4 infantry combat vehicles.

💥 High-precision attack launched by Russian Aerospace Forces at the provisional base of 2nd Battalion from 65th Mechanized Brigade of the AFU near Zaporozhye has resulted in the elimination of over 160 Ukrainian personnel accommodated in three out quarters.

💥 The enemy made unsuccessful attempts to launch an offensive towards Dudchany, Sadok and Ishchenka (Kherson region) at Nikolayev-Krivoy Rog direction.

◽️ Intense action of Russian forces have resulted in repelling all the attacks.

◽️ About 120 Ukrainian personnel, 17 armored combat vehicles and 8 motor vehicles have been eliminated. Moreover, Russian artillery has destroyed 5 ferries installed by the AFU across Ingulets river.

💥 Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have neutralized 4 AFU command posts, 53 artillery units at their firing positions, 142 manpower and military equipment concentration areas.

💥 Russian air defense facilities have shot down 1 Su-25 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Kiselyovka (Nikolayev region).

◽️ In addition, 18 projectiles launched by HIMARS and Olkha MLRS have been destroyed in air near Svobodnoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson region).

◽️ 2 U.S.-manufactured HARM anti-radar missiles have been shot down near Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.

- Russian Military of Defense



