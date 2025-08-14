BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
PRAY FOR TRUMP!
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1121 followers
75 views • 2 days ago

THANK TO BRANDON BIGGS

-------------

Recite the Angel of Peace Prayer three times a day until the meeting between the two Presidents on August 15, 2025

  1. Angel of Peace Prayer (From Fatima):

    “My God, I believe, I adore, I hope and I love Thee! I ask pardon for those who do not believe, do not adore, do not hope and do not love Thee. Most Holy Trinity, Father, Son and Holy Spirit, I adore Thee profoundly. I offer Thee the Most Precious Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity of Jesus Christ, present in all the tabernacles of the world, in reparation for the outrages, sacrileges and indifferences whereby He is offended. And through the infinite merits of His Most Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary, I beg of Thee the conversion of poor sinners.”

http://www.jesusmariasite.org/6933-recite-the-angel-of-peace-prayer-three-times-a-day-until-the-meeting-between-the-two-presidents-on-august-15-2025/

--------------

How an Alaskan military base is preparing for Trump-Putin meeting

https://www.defenseone.com/threats/2025/08/how-alaskan-military-base-preparing-trump-putin-meeting/407438





Keywords
russiaalaskapray for tump
