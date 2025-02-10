Training Men to Be Spiritually, Mentally, and Physically Resilient for War - Kyle Thompson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Taking on the physical and spiritual battles against the evil in this world is not for the faint of heart. However, Kyle Thompson is working overtime to equip men with the training they need to do righteous battle where it matters most. Kyle is the founder of Undaunted.Life: A Man’s Podcast, the number one podcast for Christian men. He is passionate about helping men embrace godly masculinity, speak the truth with boldness, and to take action every single day to protect, provide, and stand for truth. Kyle discusses why so many men are afraid to take the leap into living an action-oriented faith life. Are they afraid? Are they unequipped? How important is it to model good virtues and Christian integrity to our children? Get your seatbelt on for an encouragement boost to take your faith walk to the next level.
TAKEAWAYS
There are no good works that are enough to be in the presence of a holy father
It is never loving to deprive someone of the objective truth
Many churches have ceded ground on speaking the truth simply because they’re afraid to have the discussion
Show your children how to serve the Lord and show emotion in a Godly manner by example
