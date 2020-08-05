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Education! The Key to Saving Our Nation - Alex Newman
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62 views • August 05, 2020
What does education have to do with the future of our nation? Isn't education simply about teaching reading, writing, and arithmetic? More and more we are seeing the consequences of the radical indoctrination of our government schools, yet more than 85 percent of American children (and more than 80 percent of children from Christian households) are still being sent there for their education.
Yvette Hampton and Aby Rinella talk with Alex Newman, President at the Liberty Sentinel Media, Inc., about the insanity that has overtaken the public school system and what we can do about it.
Topic:
• History of public schools,
• Phonics vs other methods of teaching reading (sight words, whole word, whole language, sight reading)
• The growing role of the UN in education
• How bad is Common Core?
• Rescuing Our Children
• Crimes of the Educators, etc.
Alex Newman is an award-winning international journalist, educator, author, speaker, investor, and consultant who seeks to glorify God in everything he does. In addition to serving as president of Liberty Sentinel Media, Inc, he has written for a wide array of publications in the United States and abroad including the Epoch Times, The New American, the Law Enforcement Intelligence Brief, WND (World Net Daily), FreedomProject Media, and many more. He also serves as executive director for Public School Exit, a ministry to rescue children from government schools. One of his major works was an exposé of government schools with internationally renowned Dr. Samuel Blumenfeld called Crimes of the Educators published by WND Books, endorsed by conservative leaders ranging from Phyllis Schlafly to Ron Paul. Last year, he travelled across the United States for the "Rescuing Our Children" speaking tour urging parents to get their children out of public school. Alex has appeared on hundreds of TV shows including Newsmax, One America News, the Dove Network, the Christian Television Network, the SonLife Broadcasting Network, and many more. In addition, he serves on several advisory boards for education-focused organizations, including U.S. Parents Involved in Education (USPIE), the Nehemiah Institute, and the Samuel L. Blumenfeld Foundation for Literacy. For the last seven years, Alex has also been teaching advanced economics to some of America’s brightest high-school seniors through FreedomProject Academy, an accredited K-12 Christian school offering a classical education to students worldwide. Alex and his wife homeschool their 4 children.
Get the report:
● www.thenewamerican.com/rescuingourchildren
PARTNER WITH US!
If you believe in homeschooling, please partner with us by making a tax-deductible donation to support Schoolhouse Rocked. - https://schoolhouserocked.com/support/
Schoolhouse Rocked: The Homeschool Revolution is feature-length documentary, currently in production. The film is intended to encourage and equip homeschool families to start strong and finish well. It follows host, Yvette Hampton as she travels the country with her family talking with education experts, curriculum developers, college and university faculty and administrators, and homeschooling families at every stage in the process, from kindergarten to college graduation and beyond. As viewers follow Yvette on this journey and share in her challenges and victories as a homeschool mom, they will gather the necessary resources and encouragement to homeschool their own children with excellence.
Yvette Hampton and Aby Rinella talk with Alex Newman, President at the Liberty Sentinel Media, Inc., about the insanity that has overtaken the public school system and what we can do about it.
Topic:
• History of public schools,
• Phonics vs other methods of teaching reading (sight words, whole word, whole language, sight reading)
• The growing role of the UN in education
• How bad is Common Core?
• Rescuing Our Children
• Crimes of the Educators, etc.
Alex Newman is an award-winning international journalist, educator, author, speaker, investor, and consultant who seeks to glorify God in everything he does. In addition to serving as president of Liberty Sentinel Media, Inc, he has written for a wide array of publications in the United States and abroad including the Epoch Times, The New American, the Law Enforcement Intelligence Brief, WND (World Net Daily), FreedomProject Media, and many more. He also serves as executive director for Public School Exit, a ministry to rescue children from government schools. One of his major works was an exposé of government schools with internationally renowned Dr. Samuel Blumenfeld called Crimes of the Educators published by WND Books, endorsed by conservative leaders ranging from Phyllis Schlafly to Ron Paul. Last year, he travelled across the United States for the "Rescuing Our Children" speaking tour urging parents to get their children out of public school. Alex has appeared on hundreds of TV shows including Newsmax, One America News, the Dove Network, the Christian Television Network, the SonLife Broadcasting Network, and many more. In addition, he serves on several advisory boards for education-focused organizations, including U.S. Parents Involved in Education (USPIE), the Nehemiah Institute, and the Samuel L. Blumenfeld Foundation for Literacy. For the last seven years, Alex has also been teaching advanced economics to some of America’s brightest high-school seniors through FreedomProject Academy, an accredited K-12 Christian school offering a classical education to students worldwide. Alex and his wife homeschool their 4 children.
Get the report:
● www.thenewamerican.com/rescuingourchildren
PARTNER WITH US!
If you believe in homeschooling, please partner with us by making a tax-deductible donation to support Schoolhouse Rocked. - https://schoolhouserocked.com/support/
Schoolhouse Rocked: The Homeschool Revolution is feature-length documentary, currently in production. The film is intended to encourage and equip homeschool families to start strong and finish well. It follows host, Yvette Hampton as she travels the country with her family talking with education experts, curriculum developers, college and university faculty and administrators, and homeschooling families at every stage in the process, from kindergarten to college graduation and beyond. As viewers follow Yvette on this journey and share in her challenges and victories as a homeschool mom, they will gather the necessary resources and encouragement to homeschool their own children with excellence.
Keywords
constitutionpodcastblmhomeschoolingmarxismpublic educationcommon coreblack lives matterthe deep statefreedom project academythe new americanhome educationyvette hamptonschoolhouse rockedhomeschool podcastfreedomproject medialex newmanthe epoch timesrescuing our childrenfreedomprojectthe schoolhouse rocked podcasthome education podcastaby rinellahomeschool conferencehomegrown generation family expo
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