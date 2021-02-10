© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
INTELLIGENCE IS THE MONITORING OF PERVASIVE THOUGHTS
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
0 view • February 10, 2021
Nobody can deny the wanting to feel good.
Life is about finding yourself.
Finding yourself is through your thoughts
Thoughts create an emotion
Emotion is creating who you are to become
What you think is what you become
Life is about creating yourself.
You think a thought then the thought thinks, your inner consciousness is guided by your thinking thoughts, you must be aware of your thoughts and how you are thinking the thoughts, your emotions are the indicator to how your thoughts are thinking, or where your thoughts are taking you too.
Subscribe to Patreon
CONVERSATIONS WITH CONSCIOUSNESS
Be in the draw for a FREE communication from consciousness.
20 chosen randomly per month.
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=48912128
http://www.suzannemassee782038939.wordpress.com
https://www.audible.com.au/search?searchAuthor=Suzanne+Massee&;ref
https://www.suzannemassee.com
Life is about finding yourself.
Finding yourself is through your thoughts
Thoughts create an emotion
Emotion is creating who you are to become
What you think is what you become
Life is about creating yourself.
You think a thought then the thought thinks, your inner consciousness is guided by your thinking thoughts, you must be aware of your thoughts and how you are thinking the thoughts, your emotions are the indicator to how your thoughts are thinking, or where your thoughts are taking you too.
Subscribe to Patreon
CONVERSATIONS WITH CONSCIOUSNESS
Be in the draw for a FREE communication from consciousness.
20 chosen randomly per month.
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=48912128
http://www.suzannemassee782038939.wordpress.com
https://www.audible.com.au/search?searchAuthor=Suzanne+Massee&;ref
https://www.suzannemassee.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.