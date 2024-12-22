Foundations - The First Dome

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode, the team clears roads filled with mortar sand, washed sand, and gravel to gather materials for building a concrete slab foundation. This slab will initially serve as a workshop floor but eventually become a common area with a patio, barbecue, and fire pits. The host outlines plans for pouring concrete, creating a flat work surface for construction prep, and expanding into a larger platform for recreational spaces like a volleyball court. Stay tuned for updates on their progress next week!
