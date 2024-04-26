Special Report: Sheriff Mat King vs. The People

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.
Carol Miller, of Port Huron Township, is a local activist and outspoken critic of misconduct of elected officials. She keeps her finger on the pulse of St. Clair County politics. She sent a letter to Eileen that she read at a recent board meeting, addressing Sheriff Mat King with her concerns.
