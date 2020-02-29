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Finnish Rock From Sweden - Anbaric - Back in the days
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8 views • February 29, 2020
The Year of Anbaric. One new song every month.
This project is something we have been excited over for some time now. There is a rewarding feeling when you get music just recorded out there, right away.
During a production of a full length album there are always dull moments when you loose interest and only see the mountain of work it takes to wrap it up.
By releasing a brand new track often, leading up to an album (or two, or three), you keep the process fresh and stimulating. You nail one tune, mix and master it, shoot a simple video and move on. Hope you like the ride! Thank you for listening.
/Anbaric.
This project is something we have been excited over for some time now. There is a rewarding feeling when you get music just recorded out there, right away.
During a production of a full length album there are always dull moments when you loose interest and only see the mountain of work it takes to wrap it up.
By releasing a brand new track often, leading up to an album (or two, or three), you keep the process fresh and stimulating. You nail one tune, mix and master it, shoot a simple video and move on. Hope you like the ride! Thank you for listening.
/Anbaric.
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