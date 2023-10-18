Create New Account
Moral Issues of Abortion, Truth vs Judgement, Why Do We Judge? Definition of Abortion, When Does the Human Soul Attach to the Spirit and Physical Body? Ability to Feel the Pregnancy Instantly
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Full Original:https://youtu.be/NDqfZv3rE6k

20120418 Interview With Jesus - Abortion S1


Cut:

00m11s - 09m55s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*******************************




“THE MORE HURT YOU RELEASE INTERNALLY, THE LESS JUDGEMENT YOU ACTUALLY FEEL.”

@ 04m38s


