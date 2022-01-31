© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"PODCAST" THE NON-EXISTENT VIRUS WITH CHRISTINE MASSEY
Follow
1
Share
Report
107 views • January 31, 2022
On today’s podcast show, i am joined by Canadian Researcher, Christine Massey to chat about her incredible work to find evidence of SARS-CoV-2 virus existence and isolation.
Christine walks us through all the bullet points and her quest to pinpoint the COVID phantom as we work to dismantle the COVID-19 game of fear.
With a background in biostatistics, Christine Massey has been using Freedom of Information (FOIA) requests as a research tool, as a diamond drill, to unearth the truth about SARS-CoV-2. As in: Does the virus exist?
Her approach has yielded shocking results.
In a half-sane world, Christine’s work would win many awards, and rate far-reaching coverage. In the present world, more and more people, on their own, are waking up to her findings and completely revising their perception of the “pandemic.”
Read More https://crazzfiles.com/the-non-existent-virus-with-christine-massey/
Christine walks us through all the bullet points and her quest to pinpoint the COVID phantom as we work to dismantle the COVID-19 game of fear.
With a background in biostatistics, Christine Massey has been using Freedom of Information (FOIA) requests as a research tool, as a diamond drill, to unearth the truth about SARS-CoV-2. As in: Does the virus exist?
Her approach has yielded shocking results.
In a half-sane world, Christine’s work would win many awards, and rate far-reaching coverage. In the present world, more and more people, on their own, are waking up to her findings and completely revising their perception of the “pandemic.”
Read More https://crazzfiles.com/the-non-existent-virus-with-christine-massey/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.