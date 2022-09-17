Prophecy Update Top News Headlines (Example Are You Ready? End Time Videos)

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Israel - God's #1 prophetic sign, Jerusalem, the Temple Mount, Gog and Magog, Kings of the East, wars and rumors of war, Psalm 83, Ezekiel 38, major players Iran, Syria, Turkey, Russia and China. IDF hits targets across Gaza after arson attacks readies for renewed fighting ( www.timesofisrael.com) Gaza terrorist groups call on Palestinians to 'prepare for escalation' (www.jns.com) . Naftali Bennett to Hamas: 'Our patience has run out' (www.jns.com) Mirrored