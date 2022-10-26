Newsbreak 158: New Geoengineering Push to Block the Sun Must Be Halted: Urgent Call to Action

Educative and empowering conversation with Jolie Diane, Director of Zero Geoengineering and Zero 5G from New York and Paska Ann, Co-coordinator of the Connecticut State Assembly from Connecticut, on the dangers of blocking the sun with sulphur dioxide--as proposed by the Biden Administration and David Keith and co.--the long history of weaponized weather modification stemming from a history of military weather warfare, and the whole arc of climate control using ELFs, EMFs, and aerosols, all with dual-use intent. and where it's all headed, given the buildout of cyborging and technology-convergence technologies (nanotech, neurotech), the rollout of dangerously high frequencies of 5G and intended 6G, intentions for Brain Internet and Global Cerebral Internets, all of which also tie back to Michael Aquino's Satanic Mind Wars and James Giordano's published invasive neurotechnologies.



Many dark actors in the military-intelligence-industrial complex are working to harm humanity. enslave humanity, and end humanity with distinct bio surveillance and transhumanist paradigms, and it is up to people to rise and speak out at the local and county and city levels and stop all harmful rollouts--whether of more celltowers and satellites, 5G, smart meters, or aerosols.

Paska mentions the administrative process of Notices one can use while Jolie recommends taking solid scientific data from her website and others and using it to persuade people in positions of power of the facts. Much change is needed--one of which Paska suggests can be transformation to fiber optic from wifi for all our communications needs--and it won't happen unless people individually step up and step forward to take definitive action to save our environment, air, soil, water and children of future generations.

We are at a point of bifurcation and choice for the planet currently: more misery and evil at their hands, or a bit of action on our parts to save our children's lives.

Paska has spoken of the process of Notices in a previous podcast, Newsbreak 157. Links below.

LINKS FOR MORE:

Paska's information on the Administrative Process with 3 Notices and a Lien you can use to alert your City/County Council members they need to take action for the people, not the corporations:

Newsbreak 157 | Historic: US Military, UN, Ordered to Halt Aerosol Crimes by Connecticut Assembly

https://www.bitchute.com/video/CQH38isWWGUD/

Jolie Diane's websites for more information and resources:

https://zerogeoengineering.com/

https://zero5g.com/

References to explore:1.) White House SAI ( Stratospheric Aerosol Injection )

https://www.cnbc.com/2022/10/13/what-is-solar-geoengineering-sunlight-reflection-risks-and-benefits.html

NOAA_2023 Chemical Sciences Laboratory

https://csl.noaa.gov/projects/aeromma/cupids/payload.html





2.) WMO Global Atmosphere Watch Strategic Implementation Plan 2016-2023

https://library.wmo.int/doc_num.php?explnum_id=3395





https://zerogeoengineering.com/2019/reaerosols-global-atmosphere-watch-gaw-implementation-plan-2016-2023/





3.) Climate Control_CIA 1960

https://zerogeoengineering.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/CIA-RDP78-03425A002100020014-2-3.pdf





4.) HAARP_Oct 2022

https://zerogeoengineering.com/2022/haarp-rf-radiation-experiments-underway/





5.) From Psyop To MindWar_Major Michael Aquino 1980_Psychological Operations

https://zerogeoengineering.com/2019/from-psyop-to-mindwar-the-psychology-of-victory/





6.) Soviet Weather and Climate Modification

https://zerogeoengineering.com/2018/soviet-developments-in-weather-modification-climate-modification-and-climatology/





7.) Technology Convergence 2035_+4G+5G+6G_AI

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD1115198.pdf

https://zero5g.com/2022/technology-convergence-2035-humanity-vs-ai/





8.) UN ITU ( International Telecommunications Union )

https://zero5g.com/2021/did-you-know-the-un-agency-itu-sets-the-global-standard-for-5g-requirements/

9.) UN ITU Digital Currency

https://www.itu.int/en/ITU-T/focusgroups/dfc/Pages/default.aspx

10.) Antennasearch.com

https://www.antennasearch.com

