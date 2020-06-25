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Aridif on Being Stuck In Victimhood - The ET Whisperer
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4 views • June 25, 2020
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If you wish to speak to any being in your oversoul, galactic family, hybrid child, TReb, Aridif, or Metatron, you can go to
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Our Youtube channel - http://www.youtube.com/c/TheOfficialETWhispererChannelRobGauthier
For in depth interview with Rob about his whole story on how he came to channel and his connection to TReb, Aridif, Metatron, The Nihal and more, watch this episode of Interview with E.D. (Extra Dimensionals) here ~ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A3vJn...
New to E.T. Whisperer ?TReb Channeling ? Look here.
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Video edited, produced, and filmed by Kalina Angell and or Rob Gauthier
Graphics by Kalina Angell using art by Vashta Narada Galactic Art & Eduardo Khen , photo of Rob Gauthier taken by Daniel James of Tragic Hero Productions.
To help finance the messages that are here, please Donate here~
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You can download the free version of the new book "Benevolent Hybrid Reptilian Human" with all of TReb's personal information, and much that he hasn't shared in sessions. At our website you can buy the hard copy there also. Just click on the pic of the book. Donations are welcome.
Also join us on Facebook go to -
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" [.....] if you follow your heart, your heart is connected directly to your higher self and soul. And your soul knows better than anyone, for you. It knows better than the wisest, or longest living entity in this universe. Because it IS you, it is part of you and it is what you need. So follow the heart and you will never be lead wrong. -Treb Bor Yit NE
TReb Bor yit-NE reptilian hybrid channeling
BOOKS -
Extraterrestrial Life - Galactic Humans: On the Plurality of Inhabited Worlds
&
Benevolent Hybrid Reptilian Humans-
http://www.etwhisperer.com/shopbooks
ET Whisperer
Channeling
ET Channeling
Alien Channeling
Reptilian Channeling
Denebian Channeling
Pleaidian Channeling
If you wish to speak to any being in your oversoul, galactic family, hybrid child, TReb, Aridif, or Metatron, you can go to
www.ETwhisperer.com/book-online
Our Youtube channel - http://www.youtube.com/c/TheOfficialETWhispererChannelRobGauthier
For in depth interview with Rob about his whole story on how he came to channel and his connection to TReb, Aridif, Metatron, The Nihal and more, watch this episode of Interview with E.D. (Extra Dimensionals) here ~ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A3vJn...
New to E.T. Whisperer ?TReb Channeling ? Look here.
http://www.etwhisperer.com/about--mis...
Video edited, produced, and filmed by Kalina Angell and or Rob Gauthier
Graphics by Kalina Angell using art by Vashta Narada Galactic Art & Eduardo Khen , photo of Rob Gauthier taken by Daniel James of Tragic Hero Productions.
To help finance the messages that are here, please Donate here~
http://www.etwhisperer.com/donate
You can download the free version of the new book "Benevolent Hybrid Reptilian Human" with all of TReb's personal information, and much that he hasn't shared in sessions. At our website you can buy the hard copy there also. Just click on the pic of the book. Donations are welcome.
Also join us on Facebook go to -
https://www.facebook.com/RobGauthierC...
" [.....] if you follow your heart, your heart is connected directly to your higher self and soul. And your soul knows better than anyone, for you. It knows better than the wisest, or longest living entity in this universe. Because it IS you, it is part of you and it is what you need. So follow the heart and you will never be lead wrong. -Treb Bor Yit NE
TReb Bor yit-NE reptilian hybrid channeling
BOOKS -
Extraterrestrial Life - Galactic Humans: On the Plurality of Inhabited Worlds
&
Benevolent Hybrid Reptilian Humans-
http://www.etwhisperer.com/shopbooks
ET Whisperer
Channeling
ET Channeling
Alien Channeling
Reptilian Channeling
Denebian Channeling
Pleaidian Channeling
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