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Aridif on Being Stuck In Victimhood - The ET Whisperer
The ET Whisperer Rob Gauthier
The ET Whisperer Rob Gauthier
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4 views • June 25, 2020
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If you wish to speak to any being in your oversoul, galactic family, hybrid child, TReb, Aridif, or Metatron, you can go to
www.ETwhisperer.com/book-online
Our Youtube channel - http://www.youtube.com/c/TheOfficialETWhispererChannelRobGauthier

For in depth interview with Rob about his whole story on how he came to channel and his connection to TReb, Aridif, Metatron, The Nihal and more, watch this episode of Interview with E.D. (Extra Dimensionals) here ~ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A3vJn...

New to E.T. Whisperer ?TReb Channeling ? Look here.
http://www.etwhisperer.com/about--mis...

Video edited, produced, and filmed by Kalina Angell and or Rob Gauthier
Graphics by Kalina Angell using art by Vashta Narada Galactic Art & Eduardo Khen , photo of Rob Gauthier taken by Daniel James of Tragic Hero Productions.
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" [.....] if you follow your heart, your heart is connected directly to your higher self and soul. And your soul knows better than anyone, for you. It knows better than the wisest, or longest living entity in this universe. Because it IS you, it is part of you and it is what you need. So follow the heart and you will never be lead wrong. -Treb Bor Yit NE

TReb Bor yit-NE reptilian hybrid channeling

BOOKS -
Extraterrestrial Life - Galactic Humans: On the Plurality of Inhabited Worlds
&
Benevolent Hybrid Reptilian Humans-
http://www.etwhisperer.com/shopbooks

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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