NWO: the Vatican’s Jesuits’ demonic system to control the world

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Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh-Day Christians Church. His website is www.SDCministries.org. His main channel is SDC Studio: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKhga7tTUmtMYCy8pleDikg



The Vatican has always used and is using various organizations to do her dirty work so to as to present herself as innocent, being in the background, while her puppets like the Club of Rome, the United Nations, the big pharmaceutical companies and the World Economic Forum are moving forward with the Vatican's satanic objective of enforcing a satanic Vatican new world order in which the mark of the Vatican beast - weekly public SUNday rest and worship - will be the currency and passport to enable the world's citizens to do their daily business.



The elect and sealed saints of God will have none of this but will be heavily persecuted for not participating in satan's Vatican new world order and for not accepting the Vatican beast's mark of SUNday rest and worship, a false system of worship originating from pagan ancient Babylon.



The credit score tracking in China is a foretaste of how things will be in the world under the Vatican and its one world socialist government where the state will supersede individual rights. This all points to Revelation 17:12 as the world's allegiance to the Vatican papacy and its upcoming satanic new world order will, thankfully, be very, very short-lived as Christ will then return, in the clouds of heaven, to bring back His faithful and obedient saints to His eternal kingdom of love, peace and joy.



You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/



For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:



Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg

SDC Studio: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKhga7tTUmtMYCy8pleDikg

ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11

John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/

Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777

Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg





For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].