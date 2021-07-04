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No Jab No Pay Aussie Threat Hugo Talks Some More
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31 views • July 04, 2021
I am a kiwi living in Aus . . . hearing this is not unexpected to me. But thinking about the reality of such a policy just sends me cold. We all need to keep speaking out against such things, the more our numbers will be the more successful
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