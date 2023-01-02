Over 60 soldiers killed in Ukrainian HIMARS strike on Russian troops – Moscow

The Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed that 63 Russian soldiers were killed in a recent rocket strike by the Ukrainian military in the Donetsk Republic, using American-supplied HIMARS rockets. RT's Igor Zhdanov has more details.
