Candace Owens alleges ties between ‘Christian Zionist’ movement & political networks - Jan 27th, clip

Candace Owens alleges ties between ‘Christian Zionist’ movement and political networks

(clip from yesterday's show, Jan 27th)

👉 The “Christian Zionist” movement is being shaped by paid actors to influence Christians into supporting foreign policy agendas and funding overseas conflicts, American conservative commentator Candace Owens claimed.

🗣 Owens said some individuals involved have backgrounds in acting and in government- or military-linked environments, which she argues raises questions about the authenticity and coordination of the movement. She urged her audience to examine personal and institutional ties to better understand who is driving the campaign and for what purpose.