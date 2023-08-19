Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Freedom Rally Melbourne Saturday 19 August 2023
channel image
Lightpath
13 Subscribers
52 views
Published Yesterday

We made our usual route through the city, stopping in the Bourke Street Mall, Queen Victoria Market and at the State Library lawn, before returning to Parliament House. Our numbers were greatly improved from the previous Saturday and we had plenty to say! Consider praying for us, week in week out. People may not be called to join us but certainly called to pray. God is going to win and it will truly be biblical. 

Keywords
freedomgodsaturdaybiblicalrallyprayingparliament housequeen victoria marketbourke street mallstate library

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket