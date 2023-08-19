Freedom Rally Melbourne Saturday 19 August 2023

We made our usual route through the city, stopping in the Bourke Street Mall, Queen Victoria Market and at the State Library lawn, before returning to Parliament House. Our numbers were greatly improved from the previous Saturday and we had plenty to say! Consider praying for us, week in week out. People may not be called to join us but certainly called to pray. God is going to win and it will truly be biblical.
