WONDERING WHAT GOVERN-MIND ENTITIES IN CANADA KNOW ABOUT QUANTUM & : Russell-Jay: Gould : CONTRACT CANADA-CONSTITUTION-MINUTES - OCTOBER- 02, 2021

: WAR-CASTLES.

35.7K subscribers

~CANADA-CONSTITUTION-MINUTES.

[If you think there is lack of knowledge of : Russell-Jay: Gould and Quantum Grammar in govern-mind and that you will be treated like you are crazy if you file your claims with them, you have a lack of the knowledge!



The ways the world really works is through shipping law and contracts.



In 2017 Canada came out of a 70 year bankruptcy. A group of 18 live-life claimants, trustees and postmasters who found out 2 years prior that this was about to happen, wrote a new constitution-treaty-contract for the Canada in Quantum-Grammar.



They filed it according to the timeline allowed after a country bankruptcy, with

Global Affairs Canada

Canada Border Services Agency

Universal Postal Union in Bern Switzerland

International Monetary Fund in Washington DC.

US Department of State, April 24, 2017

Bank of England, London England who held the note on the bankruptcy



This is the 2nd Contract-Canada-Contitution-Treaty-Citizen's_Trustee-Council and : Postmaster General of Canada and of our World : Russell-Jay: Gould.

They are dealing with the lack of authorization public-election in the Canada & : termination of the [em]ployment of foreign actors acting as public fiduciary in the territory of the Canada will be performed by the Postmaster-General.]