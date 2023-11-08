Brian & Jessi Show | Church Entry Points | Episode 19

If you didn’t grow up in church, becoming a Christian can be overwhelming. What’s ok and what’s not? Where do start? On this episode, Pastors Brian and talk about the best places to start with Christian morality, and the story of when salvation came to the gentiles in Acts chapters 10 and 11.

